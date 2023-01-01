1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Icelandic krónas

Convert ANG to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 ang
77.43 isk

1.00000 ANG = 77.43380 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22 UTC
ANG to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Icelandic Króna
1 ANG77.43380 ISK
5 ANG387.16900 ISK
10 ANG774.33800 ISK
20 ANG1548.67600 ISK
50 ANG3871.69000 ISK
100 ANG7743.38000 ISK
250 ANG19358.45000 ISK
500 ANG38716.90000 ISK
1000 ANG77433.80000 ISK
2000 ANG154867.60000 ISK
5000 ANG387169.00000 ISK
10000 ANG774338.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 ISK0.01291 ANG
5 ISK0.06457 ANG
10 ISK0.12914 ANG
20 ISK0.25829 ANG
50 ISK0.64572 ANG
100 ISK1.29143 ANG
250 ISK3.22858 ANG
500 ISK6.45715 ANG
1000 ISK12.91430 ANG
2000 ISK25.82860 ANG
5000 ISK64.57150 ANG
10000 ISK129.14300 ANG