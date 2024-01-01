10 thousand Icelandic krónas to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert ISK to ANG at the real exchange rate

10,000 isk
129.78 ang

kr1.000 ISK = ƒ0.01298 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01310.0131
Low0.01290.0128
Average0.01300.0129
Change-0.10%1.21%
1 ISK to ANG stats

The performance of ISK to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0131 and a 30 day low of 0.0129. This means the 30 day average was 0.0130. The change for ISK to ANG was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0128. This means the 90 day average was 0.0129. The change for ISK to ANG was 1.21.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 ISK0.01298 ANG
5 ISK0.06489 ANG
10 ISK0.12978 ANG
20 ISK0.25956 ANG
50 ISK0.64891 ANG
100 ISK1.29781 ANG
250 ISK3.24453 ANG
500 ISK6.48905 ANG
1000 ISK12.97810 ANG
2000 ISK25.95620 ANG
5000 ISK64.89050 ANG
10000 ISK129.78100 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Icelandic Króna
1 ANG77.05310 ISK
5 ANG385.26550 ISK
10 ANG770.53100 ISK
20 ANG1,541.06200 ISK
50 ANG3,852.65500 ISK
100 ANG7,705.31000 ISK
250 ANG19,263.27500 ISK
500 ANG38,526.55000 ISK
1000 ANG77,053.10000 ISK
2000 ANG154,106.20000 ISK
5000 ANG385,265.50000 ISK
10000 ANG770,531.00000 ISK