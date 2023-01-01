1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Panamanian balboas

Convert AED to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
272.26 pab

1.00000 AED = 0.27226 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:19 UTC
AED to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Panamanian Balboa
1 AED0.27226 PAB
5 AED1.36129 PAB
10 AED2.72257 PAB
20 AED5.44514 PAB
50 AED13.61285 PAB
100 AED27.22570 PAB
250 AED68.06425 PAB
500 AED136.12850 PAB
1000 AED272.25700 PAB
2000 AED544.51400 PAB
5000 AED1361.28500 PAB
10000 AED2722.57000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PAB3.67300 AED
5 PAB18.36500 AED
10 PAB36.73000 AED
20 PAB73.46000 AED
50 PAB183.65000 AED
100 PAB367.30000 AED
250 PAB918.25000 AED
500 PAB1836.50000 AED
1000 PAB3673.00000 AED
2000 PAB7346.00000 AED
5000 PAB18365.00000 AED
10000 PAB36730.00000 AED