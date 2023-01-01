1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Panamanian balboas
Convert AED to PAB at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Panamanian balboas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 PAB
|3.67295 AED
|5 PAB
|18.36475 AED
|10 PAB
|36.72950 AED
|20 PAB
|73.45900 AED
|50 PAB
|183.64750 AED
|100 PAB
|367.29500 AED
|250 PAB
|918.23750 AED
|500 PAB
|1836.47500 AED
|1000 PAB
|3672.95000 AED
|2000 PAB
|7345.90000 AED
|5000 PAB
|18364.75000 AED
|10000 PAB
|36729.50000 AED