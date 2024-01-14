500 터키 리라 → 영국 파운드 스털링

실제 환율로 TRY → GBP 변환

500 try
13.03 gbp

1.00000 TRY = 0.02606 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.913250.784098281.11382.84841.34073.672830.8465
1 EUR1.0950510.858645307.83390.72311.468134.021933.7785
1 GBP1.275351.164631358.517105.6611.709864.6841139.3401
1 PKR0.003557290.003248520.0027892610.2947160.004769260.01306520.10973

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 영국 파운드 스털링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GBP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → GBP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 영국 파운드 스털링
1 TRY0.02606 GBP
5 TRY0.13031 GBP
10 TRY0.26062 GBP
20 TRY0.52125 GBP
50 TRY1.30312 GBP
100 TRY2.60623 GBP
250 TRY6.51558 GBP
500 TRY13.03115 GBP
1000 TRY26.06230 GBP
2000 TRY52.12460 GBP
5000 TRY130.31150 GBP
10000 TRY260.62300 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / 터키 리라
1 GBP38.36970 TRY
5 GBP191.84850 TRY
10 GBP383.69700 TRY
20 GBP767.39400 TRY
50 GBP1918.48500 TRY
100 GBP3836.97000 TRY
250 GBP9592.42500 TRY
500 GBP19184.85000 TRY
1000 GBP38369.70000 TRY
2000 GBP76739.40000 TRY
5000 GBP191848.50000 TRY
10000 GBP383697.00000 TRY