실제 환율로 RON → KES 변환

1 루마니아 레우 → 케냐 실링

1 ron
28 kes

L1.000 RON = Ksh27.64 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:00
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9341.3691.5030.791.3550.89283.615
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6090.8461.450.95589.527
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0980.5770.990.65261.084
1 AUD0.6660.6220.91110.5260.9020.59455.65

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 케냐 실링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 KES을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → KES 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 케냐 실링
1 RON27.63830 KES
5 RON138.19150 KES
10 RON276.38300 KES
20 RON552.76600 KES
50 RON1,381.91500 KES
100 RON2,763.83000 KES
250 RON6,909.57500 KES
500 RON13,819.15000 KES
1000 RON27,638.30000 KES
2000 RON55,276.60000 KES
5000 RON138,191.50000 KES
10000 RON276,383.00000 KES
환율 케냐 실링 / 루마니아 레우
1 KES0.03618 RON
5 KES0.18091 RON
10 KES0.36182 RON
20 KES0.72363 RON
50 KES1.80908 RON
100 KES3.61817 RON
250 KES9.04543 RON
500 KES18.09085 RON
1000 KES36.18170 RON
2000 KES72.36340 RON
5000 KES180.90850 RON
10000 KES361.81700 RON