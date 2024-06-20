5 루마니아 레우 → 브라질 헤알

실제 환율로 RON → BRL 변환

5 ron
5.87 brl

L1.000 RON = R$1.173 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9341.3681.5010.791.3540.89183.629
1 EUR1.07111.4651.6070.8461.450.95489.541
1 CAD0.7310.68311.0970.5770.990.65161.112
1 AUD0.6660.6220.91210.5260.9020.59455.718

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 브라질 헤알 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → BRL 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

환율 루마니아 레우 / 브라질 헤알
1 RON1.17340 BRL
5 RON5.86700 BRL
10 RON11.73400 BRL
20 RON23.46800 BRL
50 RON58.67000 BRL
100 RON117.34000 BRL
250 RON293.35000 BRL
500 RON586.70000 BRL
1000 RON1,173.40000 BRL
2000 RON2,346.80000 BRL
5000 RON5,867.00000 BRL
10000 RON11,734.00000 BRL
환율 브라질 헤알 / 루마니아 레우
1 BRL0.85222 RON
5 BRL4.26112 RON
10 BRL8.52223 RON
20 BRL17.04446 RON
50 BRL42.61115 RON
100 BRL85.22230 RON
250 BRL213.05575 RON
500 BRL426.11150 RON
1000 BRL852.22300 RON
2000 BRL1,704.44600 RON
5000 BRL4,261.11500 RON
10000 BRL8,522.23000 RON