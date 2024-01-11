뉴질랜드 달러 → 사우디아라비아 리얄

실제 환율로 NZD → SAR 변환

1,000 nzd
2,326.81 sar

1.00000 NZD = 2.32681 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861521.0944590.92911.47111.645170.936618.6052
1 GBP1.1607411.27035105.5431.707541.909581.0871521.5954
1 USD0.91370.787185183.0821.344151.503190.8557516.9996
1 INR0.01099760.009474790.012036310.01617860.01809290.01030010.204612

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 사우디아라비아 리얄 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SAR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → SAR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 사우디아라비아 리얄
1 NZD2.32681 SAR
5 NZD11.63405 SAR
10 NZD23.26810 SAR
20 NZD46.53620 SAR
50 NZD116.34050 SAR
100 NZD232.68100 SAR
250 NZD581.70250 SAR
500 NZD1163.40500 SAR
1000 NZD2326.81000 SAR
2000 NZD4653.62000 SAR
5000 NZD11634.05000 SAR
10000 NZD23268.10000 SAR
환율 사우디아라비아 리얄 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 SAR0.42977 NZD
5 SAR2.14887 NZD
10 SAR4.29773 NZD
20 SAR8.59546 NZD
50 SAR21.48865 NZD
100 SAR42.97730 NZD
250 SAR107.44325 NZD
500 SAR214.88650 NZD
1000 SAR429.77300 NZD
2000 SAR859.54600 NZD
5000 SAR2148.86500 NZD
10000 SAR4297.73000 NZD