Cayman Islands dollars to CFP francs today

1,000 kyd
1,35,777 xpf

$1.000 KYD = ₣135.8 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High135.9510136.7200
Low133.9980133.9980
Average134.8946135.1498
Change1.19%0.38%
1 KYD to XPF stats

The performance of KYD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 135.9510 and a 30 day low of 133.9980. This means the 30 day average was 134.8946. The change for KYD to XPF was 1.19.

The performance of KYD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 136.7200 and a 90 day low of 133.9980. This means the 90 day average was 135.1498. The change for KYD to XPF was 0.38.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / CFP Franc
1 KYD135,77700 XPF
5 KYD678,88500 XPF
10 KYD1.357,77000 XPF
20 KYD2.715,54000 XPF
50 KYD6.788,85000 XPF
100 KYD13.577,70000 XPF
250 KYD33.944,25000 XPF
500 KYD67.888,50000 XPF
1000 KYD135.777,00000 XPF
2000 KYD271.554,00000 XPF
5000 KYD678.885,00000 XPF
10000 KYD1.357.770,00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 XPF0,00737 KYD
5 XPF0,03683 KYD
10 XPF0,07365 KYD
20 XPF0,14730 KYD
50 XPF0,36825 KYD
100 XPF0,73650 KYD
250 XPF1,84126 KYD
500 XPF3,68252 KYD
1000 XPF7,36503 KYD
2000 XPF14,73006 KYD
5000 XPF36,82515 KYD
10000 XPF73,65030 KYD