Cayman Islands dollar to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to CFP francs is currently 135,777 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.426% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 136,340 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 134,895 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.883% decrease in value.