Convert KYD to WST at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Samoan talas today

1,000 kyd
3,311.19 wst

$1.000 KYD = WS$3.311 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.33983.3927
Low3.29693.2969
Average3.31553.3296
Change0.30%-0.29%
1 KYD to WST stats

The performance of KYD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3398 and a 30 day low of 3.2969. This means the 30 day average was 3.3155. The change for KYD to WST was 0.30.

The performance of KYD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3927 and a 90 day low of 3.2969. This means the 90 day average was 3.3296. The change for KYD to WST was -0.29.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 KYD3,31119 WST
5 KYD16,55595 WST
10 KYD33,11190 WST
20 KYD66,22380 WST
50 KYD165,55950 WST
100 KYD331,11900 WST
250 KYD827,79750 WST
500 KYD1.655,59500 WST
1000 KYD3.311,19000 WST
2000 KYD6.622,38000 WST
5000 KYD16.555,95000 WST
10000 KYD33.111,90000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 WST0,30201 KYD
5 WST1,51003 KYD
10 WST3,02006 KYD
20 WST6,04012 KYD
50 WST15,10030 KYD
100 WST30,20060 KYD
250 WST75,50150 KYD
500 WST151,00300 KYD
1000 WST302,00600 KYD
2000 WST604,01200 KYD
5000 WST1.510,03000 KYD
10000 WST3.020,06000 KYD