Cayman Islands dollar to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Samoan talas is currently 3,311 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.054% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 3,339 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 3,301 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.725% increase in value.