Kuwaiti dinars to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert KWD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
8,801.38 xcd

ك1.000 KWD = $8.801 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

1 KWD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.81328.8132
Low8.79488.7549
Average8.80468.7869
Change0.02%0.32%
View full history

1 KWD to XCD stats

The performance of KWD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8132 and a 30 day low of 8.7948. This means the 30 day average was 8.8046. The change for KWD to XCD was 0.02.

The performance of KWD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8132 and a 90 day low of 8.7549. This means the 90 day average was 8.7869. The change for KWD to XCD was 0.32.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KWD8,80138 XCD
5 KWD44,00690 XCD
10 KWD88,01380 XCD
20 KWD176,02760 XCD
50 KWD440,06900 XCD
100 KWD880,13800 XCD
250 KWD2.200,34500 XCD
500 KWD4.400,69000 XCD
1000 KWD8.801,38000 XCD
2000 KWD17.602,76000 XCD
5000 KWD44.006,90000 XCD
10000 KWD88.013,80000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XCD0,11362 KWD
5 XCD0,56810 KWD
10 XCD1,13619 KWD
20 XCD2,27238 KWD
50 XCD5,68095 KWD
100 XCD11,36190 KWD
250 XCD28,40475 KWD
500 XCD56,80950 KWD
1000 XCD113,61900 KWD
2000 XCD227,23800 KWD
5000 XCD568,09500 KWD
10000 XCD1.136,19000 KWD