1.00000 KWD = 8.78563 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KWD8.78563 XCD
5 KWD43.92815 XCD
10 KWD87.85630 XCD
20 KWD175.71260 XCD
50 KWD439.28150 XCD
100 KWD878.56300 XCD
250 KWD2196.40750 XCD
500 KWD4392.81500 XCD
1000 KWD8785.63000 XCD
2000 KWD17571.26000 XCD
5000 KWD43928.15000 XCD
10000 KWD87856.30000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XCD0.11382 KWD
5 XCD0.56911 KWD
10 XCD1.13822 KWD
20 XCD2.27644 KWD
50 XCD5.69110 KWD
100 XCD11.38220 KWD
250 XCD28.45550 KWD
500 XCD56.91100 KWD
1000 XCD113.82200 KWD
2000 XCD227.64400 KWD
5000 XCD569.11000 KWD
10000 XCD1138.22000 KWD