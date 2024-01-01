Convert KWD to THB at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Thai bahts today

1,000 kwd
1,19,788 thb

ك1.000 KWD = ฿119.8 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High120.4770120.7120
Low118.8470117.4620
Average119.7848119.4641
Change-0.20%0.71%
1 KWD to THB stats

The performance of KWD to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 120.4770 and a 30 day low of 118.8470. This means the 30 day average was 119.7848. The change for KWD to THB was -0.20.

The performance of KWD to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 120.7120 and a 90 day low of 117.4620. This means the 90 day average was 119.4641. The change for KWD to THB was 0.71.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Thai Baht
1 KWD119,78800 THB
5 KWD598,94000 THB
10 KWD1.197,88000 THB
20 KWD2.395,76000 THB
50 KWD5.989,40000 THB
100 KWD11.978,80000 THB
250 KWD29.947,00000 THB
500 KWD59.894,00000 THB
1000 KWD119.788,00000 THB
2000 KWD239.576,00000 THB
5000 KWD598.940,00000 THB
10000 KWD1.197.880,00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 THB0,00835 KWD
5 THB0,04174 KWD
10 THB0,08348 KWD
20 THB0,16696 KWD
50 THB0,41740 KWD
100 THB0,83480 KWD
250 THB2,08701 KWD
500 THB4,17402 KWD
1000 THB8,34805 KWD
2000 THB16,69610 KWD
5000 THB41,74025 KWD
10000 THB83,48050 KWD