Convert KWD to RSD at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Serbian dinars today

1,000 kwd
3,56,143 rsd

ك1.000 KWD = РСД356.1 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High357.2930358.3750
Low350.4010350.0440
Average354.6596354.0770
Change1.26%0.45%
1 KWD to RSD stats

The performance of KWD to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 357.2930 and a 30 day low of 350.4010. This means the 30 day average was 354.6596. The change for KWD to RSD was 1.26.

The performance of KWD to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 358.3750 and a 90 day low of 350.0440. This means the 90 day average was 354.0770. The change for KWD to RSD was 0.45.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Serbian Dinar
1 KWD356,14300 RSD
5 KWD1.780,71500 RSD
10 KWD3.561,43000 RSD
20 KWD7.122,86000 RSD
50 KWD17.807,15000 RSD
100 KWD35.614,30000 RSD
250 KWD89.035,75000 RSD
500 KWD178.071,50000 RSD
1000 KWD356.143,00000 RSD
2000 KWD712.286,00000 RSD
5000 KWD1.780.715,00000 RSD
10000 KWD3.561.430,00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RSD0,00281 KWD
5 RSD0,01404 KWD
10 RSD0,02808 KWD
20 RSD0,05616 KWD
50 RSD0,14039 KWD
100 RSD0,28079 KWD
250 RSD0,70197 KWD
500 RSD1,40393 KWD
1000 RSD2,80786 KWD
2000 RSD5,61572 KWD
5000 RSD14,03930 KWD
10000 RSD28,07860 KWD