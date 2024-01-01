Kuwaiti dinars to Papua New Guinean kinas today
Convert KWD to PGK at the real exchange rate
Loading
|1 KWD to PGK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.5425
|12.5425
|Low
|12.4390
|12.2007
|Average
|12.5106
|12.4157
|Change
|0.79%
|2.19%
|View full history
1 KWD to PGK stats
The performance of KWD to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5425 and a 30 day low of 12.4390. This means the 30 day average was 12.5106. The change for KWD to PGK was 0.79.
The performance of KWD to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5425 and a 90 day low of 12.2007. This means the 90 day average was 12.4157. The change for KWD to PGK was 2.19.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Papua New Guinean kinas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
|1 KWD
|12,53760 PGK
|5 KWD
|62,68800 PGK
|10 KWD
|125,37600 PGK
|20 KWD
|250,75200 PGK
|50 KWD
|626,88000 PGK
|100 KWD
|1.253,76000 PGK
|250 KWD
|3.134,40000 PGK
|500 KWD
|6.268,80000 PGK
|1000 KWD
|12.537,60000 PGK
|2000 KWD
|25.075,20000 PGK
|5000 KWD
|62.688,00000 PGK
|10000 KWD
|125.376,00000 PGK