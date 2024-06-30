Kuwaiti dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 12,538 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.100% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 12,545 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 12,493 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.327% increase in value.