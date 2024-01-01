Convert PGK to KWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Kuwaiti dinars

5,000 pgk
398.843 kwd

K1.000 PGK = ك0.07977 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.08190.3131.4841.6230.96720.263
1 GBP1.18411.28106.9121.7561.9211.14423.987
1 USD0.9250.781183.5351.3721.5010.89418.742
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PGK0,07977 KWD
5 PGK0,39884 KWD
10 PGK0,79769 KWD
20 PGK1,59537 KWD
50 PGK3,98843 KWD
100 PGK7,97686 KWD
250 PGK19,94215 KWD
500 PGK39,88430 KWD
1000 PGK79,76860 KWD
2000 PGK159,53720 KWD
5000 PGK398,84300 KWD
10000 PGK797,68600 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 KWD12,53630 PGK
5 KWD62,68150 PGK
10 KWD125,36300 PGK
20 KWD250,72600 PGK
50 KWD626,81500 PGK
100 KWD1.253,63000 PGK
250 KWD3.134,07500 PGK
500 KWD6.268,15000 PGK
1000 KWD12.536,30000 PGK
2000 KWD25.072,60000 PGK
5000 KWD62.681,50000 PGK
10000 KWD125.363,00000 PGK