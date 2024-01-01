Kuwaiti dinars to Panamanian balboas today

Convert KWD to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
3,259.77 pab

ك1.000 KWD = B/.3.260 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.26413.2641
Low3.25733.2425
Average3.26093.2544
Change0.02%0.32%
View full history

1 KWD to PAB stats

The performance of KWD to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2641 and a 30 day low of 3.2573. This means the 30 day average was 3.2609. The change for KWD to PAB was 0.02.

The performance of KWD to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2641 and a 90 day low of 3.2425. This means the 90 day average was 3.2544. The change for KWD to PAB was 0.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Panamanian Balboa
1 KWD3,25977 PAB
5 KWD16,29885 PAB
10 KWD32,59770 PAB
20 KWD65,19540 PAB
50 KWD162,98850 PAB
100 KWD325,97700 PAB
250 KWD814,94250 PAB
500 KWD1.629,88500 PAB
1000 KWD3.259,77000 PAB
2000 KWD6.519,54000 PAB
5000 KWD16.298,85000 PAB
10000 KWD32.597,70000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PAB0,30677 KWD
5 PAB1,53385 KWD
10 PAB3,06770 KWD
20 PAB6,13540 KWD
50 PAB15,33850 KWD
100 PAB30,67700 KWD
250 PAB76,69250 KWD
500 PAB153,38500 KWD
1000 PAB306,77000 KWD
2000 PAB613,54000 KWD
5000 PAB1.533,85000 KWD
10000 PAB3.067,70000 KWD