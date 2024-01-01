Convert PAB to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 Panamanian balboas to Kuwaiti dinars

5 pab
1.532 kwd

B/.1.000 PAB = ك0.3064 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
How to convert Panamanian balboas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PAB0,30635 KWD
5 PAB1,53175 KWD
10 PAB3,06350 KWD
20 PAB6,12700 KWD
50 PAB15,31750 KWD
100 PAB30,63500 KWD
250 PAB76,58750 KWD
500 PAB153,17500 KWD
1000 PAB306,35000 KWD
2000 PAB612,70000 KWD
5000 PAB1.531,75000 KWD
10000 PAB3.063,50000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Panamanian Balboa
1 KWD3,26424 PAB
5 KWD16,32120 PAB
10 KWD32,64240 PAB
20 KWD65,28480 PAB
50 KWD163,21200 PAB
100 KWD326,42400 PAB
250 KWD816,06000 PAB
500 KWD1.632,12000 PAB
1000 KWD3.264,24000 PAB
2000 KWD6.528,48000 PAB
5000 KWD16.321,20000 PAB
10000 KWD32.642,40000 PAB