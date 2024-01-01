Czech korunas to Panamanian balboas today

Convert CZK to PAB at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
435.43 pab

Kč1.000 CZK = B/.0.04354 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,477.744.33589.81634.80.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,374.94.03383.56532.3780.897
1 GBP1.1871.27511,753.625.144106.58341.2971.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Panamanian Balboa
1 CZK0,04354 PAB
5 CZK0,21771 PAB
10 CZK0,43543 PAB
20 CZK0,87085 PAB
50 CZK2,17713 PAB
100 CZK4,35426 PAB
250 CZK10,88565 PAB
500 CZK21,77130 PAB
1000 CZK43,54260 PAB
2000 CZK87,08520 PAB
5000 CZK217,71300 PAB
10000 CZK435,42600 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PAB22,96600 CZK
5 PAB114,83000 CZK
10 PAB229,66000 CZK
20 PAB459,32000 CZK
50 PAB1.148,30000 CZK
100 PAB2.296,60000 CZK
250 PAB5.741,50000 CZK
500 PAB11.483,00000 CZK
1000 PAB22.966,00000 CZK
2000 PAB45.932,00000 CZK
5000 PAB114.830,00000 CZK
10000 PAB229.660,00000 CZK