Convert PAB to CZK at the real exchange rate

1 Panamanian balboa to Czech korunas

1 pab
22.72 czk

B/.1.000 PAB = Kč22.72 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
How to convert Panamanian balboas to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PAB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PAB to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PAB22,72450 CZK
5 PAB113,62250 CZK
10 PAB227,24500 CZK
20 PAB454,49000 CZK
50 PAB1.136,22500 CZK
100 PAB2.272,45000 CZK
250 PAB5.681,12500 CZK
500 PAB11.362,25000 CZK
1000 PAB22.724,50000 CZK
2000 PAB45.449,00000 CZK
5000 PAB113.622,50000 CZK
10000 PAB227.245,00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Panamanian Balboa
1 CZK0,04401 PAB
5 CZK0,22003 PAB
10 CZK0,44005 PAB
20 CZK0,88011 PAB
50 CZK2,20027 PAB
100 CZK4,40054 PAB
250 CZK11,00135 PAB
500 CZK22,00270 PAB
1000 CZK44,00540 PAB
2000 CZK88,01080 PAB
5000 CZK220,02700 PAB
10000 CZK440,05400 PAB