Convert KWD to MKD at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Macedonian denars today

1,000 kwd
1,87,555 mkd

ك1.000 KWD = ден187.6 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
1 KWD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High188.0040188.3310
Low184.6830184.3490
Average186.7532186.2436
Change1.27%0.88%
1 KWD to MKD stats

The performance of KWD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 188.0040 and a 30 day low of 184.6830. This means the 30 day average was 186.7532. The change for KWD to MKD was 1.27.

The performance of KWD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 188.3310 and a 90 day low of 184.3490. This means the 90 day average was 186.2436. The change for KWD to MKD was 0.88.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Macedonian Denar
1 KWD187,55500 MKD
5 KWD937,77500 MKD
10 KWD1.875,55000 MKD
20 KWD3.751,10000 MKD
50 KWD9.377,75000 MKD
100 KWD18.755,50000 MKD
250 KWD46.888,75000 MKD
500 KWD93.777,50000 MKD
1000 KWD187.555,00000 MKD
2000 KWD375.110,00000 MKD
5000 KWD937.775,00000 MKD
10000 KWD1.875.550,00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MKD0,00533 KWD
5 MKD0,02666 KWD
10 MKD0,05332 KWD
20 MKD0,10664 KWD
50 MKD0,26659 KWD
100 MKD0,53318 KWD
250 MKD1,33295 KWD
500 MKD2,66589 KWD
1000 MKD5,33178 KWD
2000 MKD10,66356 KWD
5000 MKD26,65890 KWD
10000 MKD53,31780 KWD