Kuwaiti dinar to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Macedonian denars is currently 187,555 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.033% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 188,039 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 187,051 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a 0.209% increase in value.