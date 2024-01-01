Kuwaiti dinars to Laotian kips today

Convert KWD to LAK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
7,18,84,100 lak

ك1.000 KWD = ₭71,880 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High71,884.100071,884.1000
Low69,992.800068,587.8000
Average71,018.386769,849.1767
Change2.65%4.81%
1 KWD to LAK stats

The performance of KWD to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 71,884.1000 and a 30 day low of 69,992.8000. This means the 30 day average was 71,018.3867. The change for KWD to LAK was 2.65.

The performance of KWD to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71,884.1000 and a 90 day low of 68,587.8000. This means the 90 day average was 69,849.1767. The change for KWD to LAK was 4.81.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Laotian Kip
1 KWD71.884,10000 LAK
5 KWD359.420,50000 LAK
10 KWD718.841,00000 LAK
20 KWD1.437.682,00000 LAK
50 KWD3.594.205,00000 LAK
100 KWD7.188.410,00000 LAK
250 KWD17.971.025,00000 LAK
500 KWD35.942.050,00000 LAK
1000 KWD71.884.100,00000 LAK
2000 KWD143.768.200,00000 LAK
5000 KWD359.420.500,00000 LAK
10000 KWD718.841.000,00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 LAK0,00001 KWD
5 LAK0,00007 KWD
10 LAK0,00014 KWD
20 LAK0,00028 KWD
50 LAK0,00070 KWD
100 LAK0,00139 KWD
250 LAK0,00348 KWD
500 LAK0,00696 KWD
1000 LAK0,01391 KWD
2000 LAK0,02782 KWD
5000 LAK0,06956 KWD
10000 LAK0,13911 KWD