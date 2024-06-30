Kuwaiti dinar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Laotian kips is currently 71.884,100 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.432% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 71.895,000 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 71.574,800 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.120% decrease in value.