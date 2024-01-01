Convert KWD to JPY at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Japanese yen today

1,000 kwd
5,24,432 jpy

ك1.000 KWD = ¥524.4 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Loading

1 KWD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High524.4320524.4320
Low506.3000492.0960
Average515.2061507.4323
Change2.30%6.47%
1 KWD to JPY stats

The performance of KWD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 524.4320 and a 30 day low of 506.3000. This means the 30 day average was 515.2061. The change for KWD to JPY was 2.30.

The performance of KWD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 524.4320 and a 90 day low of 492.0960. This means the 90 day average was 507.4323. The change for KWD to JPY was 6.47.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 KWD524,43200 JPY
5 KWD2.622,16000 JPY
10 KWD5.244,32000 JPY
20 KWD10.488,64000 JPY
50 KWD26.221,60000 JPY
100 KWD52.443,20000 JPY
250 KWD131.108,00000 JPY
500 KWD262.216,00000 JPY
1000 KWD524.432,00000 JPY
2000 KWD1.048.864,00000 JPY
5000 KWD2.622.160,00000 JPY
10000 KWD5.244.320,00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Kuwaiti Dinar
100 JPY0,19068 KWD
1000 JPY1,90682 KWD
1500 JPY2,86023 KWD
2000 JPY3,81364 KWD
3000 JPY5,72046 KWD
5000 JPY9,53410 KWD
5400 JPY10,29683 KWD
10000 JPY19,06820 KWD
15000 JPY28,60230 KWD
20000 JPY38,13640 KWD
25000 JPY47,67050 KWD
30000 JPY57,20460 KWD