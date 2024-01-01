Kuwaiti dinars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert KWD to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
2,310.530 jod

ك1.000 KWD = JD2.311 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
1 KWD to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.31362.3136
Low2.30932.2976
Average2.31142.3068
Change0.01%0.29%
1 KWD to JOD stats

The performance of KWD to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3136 and a 30 day low of 2.3093. This means the 30 day average was 2.3114. The change for KWD to JOD was 0.01.

The performance of KWD to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3136 and a 90 day low of 2.2976. This means the 90 day average was 2.3068. The change for KWD to JOD was 0.29.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 KWD2,31053 JOD
5 KWD11,55265 JOD
10 KWD23,10530 JOD
20 KWD46,21060 JOD
50 KWD115,52650 JOD
100 KWD231,05300 JOD
250 KWD577,63250 JOD
500 KWD1.155,26500 JOD
1000 KWD2.310,53000 JOD
2000 KWD4.621,06000 JOD
5000 KWD11.552,65000 JOD
10000 KWD23.105,30000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JOD0,43280 KWD
5 JOD2,16401 KWD
10 JOD4,32802 KWD
20 JOD8,65604 KWD
50 JOD21,64010 KWD
100 JOD43,28020 KWD
250 JOD108,20050 KWD
500 JOD216,40100 KWD
1000 JOD432,80200 KWD
2000 JOD865,60400 KWD
5000 JOD2.164,01000 KWD
10000 JOD4.328,02000 KWD