Convert KWD to GHS at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 kwd
47,462.30 ghs

ك1.000 KWD = GH¢47.46 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.462347.4623
Low45.895841.7844
Average46.569544.4507
Change3.36%13.58%
View full history

1 KWD to GHS stats

The performance of KWD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.4623 and a 30 day low of 45.8958. This means the 30 day average was 46.5695. The change for KWD to GHS was 3.36.

The performance of KWD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.4623 and a 90 day low of 41.7844. This means the 90 day average was 44.4507. The change for KWD to GHS was 13.58.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KWD47,46230 GHS
5 KWD237,31150 GHS
10 KWD474,62300 GHS
20 KWD949,24600 GHS
50 KWD2.373,11500 GHS
100 KWD4.746,23000 GHS
250 KWD11.865,57500 GHS
500 KWD23.731,15000 GHS
1000 KWD47.462,30000 GHS
2000 KWD94.924,60000 GHS
5000 KWD237.311,50000 GHS
10000 KWD474.623,00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GHS0,02107 KWD
5 GHS0,10535 KWD
10 GHS0,21069 KWD
20 GHS0,42139 KWD
50 GHS1,05347 KWD
100 GHS2,10694 KWD
250 GHS5,26735 KWD
500 GHS10,53470 KWD
1000 GHS21,06940 KWD
2000 GHS42,13880 KWD
5000 GHS105,34700 KWD
10000 GHS210,69400 KWD