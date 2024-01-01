Kuwaiti dinars to Chilean pesos today

Convert KWD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
30,67,300 clp

ك1.000 KWD = $3,067 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,116.24003,200.4200
Low2,947.63002,895.0800
Average3,028.72233,040.6019
Change2.42%-4.16%
View full history

1 KWD to CLP stats

The performance of KWD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,116.2400 and a 30 day low of 2,947.6300. This means the 30 day average was 3,028.7223. The change for KWD to CLP was 2.42.

The performance of KWD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,200.4200 and a 90 day low of 2,895.0800. This means the 90 day average was 3,040.6019. The change for KWD to CLP was -4.16.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chilean Peso
1 KWD3.067,30000 CLP
5 KWD15.336,50000 CLP
10 KWD30.673,00000 CLP
20 KWD61.346,00000 CLP
50 KWD153.365,00000 CLP
100 KWD306.730,00000 CLP
250 KWD766.825,00000 CLP
500 KWD1.533.650,00000 CLP
1000 KWD3.067.300,00000 CLP
2000 KWD6.134.600,00000 CLP
5000 KWD15.336.500,00000 CLP
10000 KWD30.673.000,00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CLP0,00033 KWD
5 CLP0,00163 KWD
10 CLP0,00326 KWD
20 CLP0,00652 KWD
50 CLP0,01630 KWD
100 CLP0,03260 KWD
250 CLP0,08151 KWD
500 CLP0,16301 KWD
1000 CLP0,32602 KWD
2000 CLP0,65204 KWD
5000 CLP1,63010 KWD
10000 CLP3,26020 KWD