Kuwaiti dinar to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Chilean pesos is currently 3.067,300 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.029% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 3.116,850 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 3.058,340 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-06-2024, with a 0.544% increase in value.