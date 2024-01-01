Convert KWD to BND at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Brunei dollars today

1,000 kwd
4,420.41 bnd

ك1.000 KWD = B$4.420 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.42934.4302
Low4.38974.3734
Average4.40994.4047
Change0.38%0.56%
1 KWD to BND stats

The performance of KWD to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4293 and a 30 day low of 4.3897. This means the 30 day average was 4.4099. The change for KWD to BND was 0.38.

The performance of KWD to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4302 and a 90 day low of 4.3734. This means the 90 day average was 4.4047. The change for KWD to BND was 0.56.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 KWD4,42041 BND
5 KWD22,10205 BND
10 KWD44,20410 BND
20 KWD88,40820 BND
50 KWD221,02050 BND
100 KWD442,04100 BND
250 KWD1.105,10250 BND
500 KWD2.210,20500 BND
1000 KWD4.420,41000 BND
2000 KWD8.840,82000 BND
5000 KWD22.102,05000 BND
10000 KWD44.204,10000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BND0,22622 KWD
5 BND1,13112 KWD
10 BND2,26223 KWD
20 BND4,52446 KWD
50 BND11,31115 KWD
100 BND22,62230 KWD
250 BND56,55575 KWD
500 BND113,11150 KWD
1000 BND226,22300 KWD
2000 BND452,44600 KWD
5000 BND1.131,11500 KWD
10000 BND2.262,23000 KWD