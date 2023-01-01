amount-spellout.10000 Kuwaiti dinars to Brunei dollars

Convert KWD to BND at the real exchange rate

10.000 kwd
42.939 bnd

1.00000 KWD = 4.29390 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brunei Dollar
1 KWD4.29390 BND
5 KWD21.46950 BND
10 KWD42.93900 BND
20 KWD85.87800 BND
50 KWD214.69500 BND
100 KWD429.39000 BND
250 KWD1073.47500 BND
500 KWD2146.95000 BND
1000 KWD4293.90000 BND
2000 KWD8587.80000 BND
5000 KWD21469.50000 BND
10000 KWD42939.00000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BND0.23289 KWD
5 BND1.16445 KWD
10 BND2.32889 KWD
20 BND4.65778 KWD
50 BND11.64445 KWD
100 BND23.28890 KWD
250 BND58.22225 KWD
500 BND116.44450 KWD
1000 BND232.88900 KWD
2000 BND465.77800 KWD
5000 BND1164.44500 KWD
10000 BND2328.89000 KWD