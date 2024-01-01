Kuwaiti dinars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert KWD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
5,950.88 bgn

ك1.000 KWD = лв5.951 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.96925.9850
Low5.85815.8458
Average5.92545.9134
Change1.27%0.53%
1 KWD to BGN stats

The performance of KWD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9692 and a 30 day low of 5.8581. This means the 30 day average was 5.9254. The change for KWD to BGN was 1.27.

The performance of KWD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9850 and a 90 day low of 5.8458. This means the 90 day average was 5.9134. The change for KWD to BGN was 0.53.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KWD5,95088 BGN
5 KWD29,75440 BGN
10 KWD59,50880 BGN
20 KWD119,01760 BGN
50 KWD297,54400 BGN
100 KWD595,08800 BGN
250 KWD1.487,72000 BGN
500 KWD2.975,44000 BGN
1000 KWD5.950,88000 BGN
2000 KWD11.901,76000 BGN
5000 KWD29.754,40000 BGN
10000 KWD59.508,80000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BGN0,16804 KWD
5 BGN0,84021 KWD
10 BGN1,68043 KWD
20 BGN3,36086 KWD
50 BGN8,40215 KWD
100 BGN16,80430 KWD
250 BGN42,01075 KWD
500 BGN84,02150 KWD
1000 BGN168,04300 KWD
2000 BGN336,08600 KWD
5000 BGN840,21500 KWD
10000 BGN1.680,43000 KWD