1 Kuwaiti dinar to Bulgarian levs

Convert KWD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 kwd
5,77 bgn

1.00000 KWD = 5.76500 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KWD5.76500 BGN
5 KWD28.82500 BGN
10 KWD57.65000 BGN
20 KWD115.30000 BGN
50 KWD288.25000 BGN
100 KWD576.50000 BGN
250 KWD1441.25000 BGN
500 KWD2882.50000 BGN
1000 KWD5765.00000 BGN
2000 KWD11530.00000 BGN
5000 KWD28825.00000 BGN
10000 KWD57650.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BGN0.17346 KWD
5 BGN0.86730 KWD
10 BGN1.73461 KWD
20 BGN3.46922 KWD
50 BGN8.67305 KWD
100 BGN17.34610 KWD
250 BGN43.36525 KWD
500 BGN86.73050 KWD
1000 BGN173.46100 KWD
2000 BGN346.92200 KWD
5000 BGN867.30500 KWD
10000 BGN1734.61000 KWD