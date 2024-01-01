Kuwaiti dinars to Argentine pesos today

Convert KWD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
29,71,300 ars

ك1.000 KWD = $2,971 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,971.30002,971.3000
Low2,917.06002,786.7300
Average2,944.92372,882.2242
Change1.81%6.62%
1 KWD to ARS stats

The performance of KWD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,971.3000 and a 30 day low of 2,917.0600. This means the 30 day average was 2,944.9237. The change for KWD to ARS was 1.81.

The performance of KWD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,971.3000 and a 90 day low of 2,786.7300. This means the 90 day average was 2,882.2242. The change for KWD to ARS was 6.62.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 KWD2.971,30000 ARS
5 KWD14.856,50000 ARS
10 KWD29.713,00000 ARS
20 KWD59.426,00000 ARS
50 KWD148.565,00000 ARS
100 KWD297.130,00000 ARS
250 KWD742.825,00000 ARS
500 KWD1.485.650,00000 ARS
1000 KWD2.971.300,00000 ARS
2000 KWD5.942.600,00000 ARS
5000 KWD14.856.500,00000 ARS
10000 KWD29.713.000,00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ARS0,00034 KWD
5 ARS0,00168 KWD
10 ARS0,00337 KWD
20 ARS0,00673 KWD
50 ARS0,01683 KWD
100 ARS0,03366 KWD
250 ARS0,08414 KWD
500 ARS0,16828 KWD
1000 ARS0,33655 KWD
2000 ARS0,67311 KWD
5000 ARS1,68277 KWD
10000 ARS3,36553 KWD