Kuwaiti dinar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Argentine pesos is currently 2.971,300 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.659% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.973,180 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 2.951,850 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.386% increase in value.