amount-spellout.1000 Kuwaiti dinars to Argentine pesos

Convert KWD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1.000 kwd
2.630.730 ars

1.00000 KWD = 2630.73000 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Argentine Peso
1 KWD2630.73000 ARS
5 KWD13153.65000 ARS
10 KWD26307.30000 ARS
20 KWD52614.60000 ARS
50 KWD131536.50000 ARS
100 KWD263073.00000 ARS
250 KWD657682.50000 ARS
500 KWD1315365.00000 ARS
1000 KWD2630730.00000 ARS
2000 KWD5261460.00000 ARS
5000 KWD13153650.00000 ARS
10000 KWD26307300.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ARS0.00038 KWD
5 ARS0.00190 KWD
10 ARS0.00380 KWD
20 ARS0.00760 KWD
50 ARS0.01901 KWD
100 ARS0.03801 KWD
250 ARS0.09503 KWD
500 ARS0.19006 KWD
1000 ARS0.38012 KWD
2000 ARS0.76025 KWD
5000 ARS1.90061 KWD
10000 ARS3.80123 KWD