Convert EGP to VND at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Vietnamese dongs today

1,000 egp
5,33,386 vnd

E£1.000 EGP = ₫533.4 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5753.67332.376
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.933.95234.838
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8012.67223.554
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.624.68641.303

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 EGP533,38600 VND
5 EGP2.666,93000 VND
10 EGP5.333,86000 VND
20 EGP10.667,72000 VND
50 EGP26.669,30000 VND
100 EGP53.338,60000 VND
250 EGP133.346,50000 VND
500 EGP266.693,00000 VND
1000 EGP533.386,00000 VND
2000 EGP1.066.772,00000 VND
5000 EGP2.666.930,00000 VND
10000 EGP5.333.860,00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Egyptian Pound
1000 VND1,87482 EGP
2000 VND3,74964 EGP
5000 VND9,37410 EGP
10000 VND18,74820 EGP
20000 VND37,49640 EGP
50000 VND93,74100 EGP
100000 VND187,48200 EGP
200000 VND374,96400 EGP
500000 VND937,41000 EGP
1000000 VND1.874,82000 EGP
2000000 VND3.749,64000 EGP
5000000 VND9.374,10000 EGP