Egyptian pound to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Vietnamese dongs is currently 533,386 today, reflecting a -0.293% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.084% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 535,399 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 531,616 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.