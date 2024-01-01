Convert VND to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Egyptian pounds

5,00,000 vnd
937.71 egp

₫1.000 VND = E£0.001875 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.951.37436.746157
1 AUD0.66410.6180.897913.0120.91224.383104.177
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,477.561.47639.459168.59
1 SGD0.741.1150.68911,018.281.01727.194116.189

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Egyptian Pound
1000 VND1,87541 EGP
2000 VND3,75082 EGP
5000 VND9,37705 EGP
10000 VND18,75410 EGP
20000 VND37,50820 EGP
50000 VND93,77050 EGP
100000 VND187,54100 EGP
200000 VND375,08200 EGP
500000 VND937,70500 EGP
1000000 VND1.875,41000 EGP
2000000 VND3.750,82000 EGP
5000000 VND9.377,05000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 EGP533,21600 VND
5 EGP2.666,08000 VND
10 EGP5.332,16000 VND
20 EGP10.664,32000 VND
50 EGP26.660,80000 VND
100 EGP53.321,60000 VND
250 EGP133.304,00000 VND
500 EGP266.608,00000 VND
1000 EGP533.216,00000 VND
2000 EGP1.066.432,00000 VND
5000 EGP2.666.080,00000 VND
10000 EGP5.332.160,00000 VND