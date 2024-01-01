Convert EGP to UAH at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 egp
844.03 uah

E£1.000 EGP = ₴0.8440 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3750.7841.51283.5813.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9333.95234.836
1 CAD0.7280.67610.571.160.8062.67223.553
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.929106.6294.68641.303

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 EGP0,84403 UAH
5 EGP4,22013 UAH
10 EGP8,44026 UAH
20 EGP16,88052 UAH
50 EGP42,20130 UAH
100 EGP84,40260 UAH
250 EGP211,00650 UAH
500 EGP422,01300 UAH
1000 EGP844,02600 UAH
2000 EGP1.688,05200 UAH
5000 EGP4.220,13000 UAH
10000 EGP8.440,26000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Egyptian Pound
1 UAH1,18480 EGP
5 UAH5,92400 EGP
10 UAH11,84800 EGP
20 UAH23,69600 EGP
50 UAH59,24000 EGP
100 UAH118,48000 EGP
250 UAH296,20000 EGP
500 UAH592,40000 EGP
1000 UAH1.184,80000 EGP
2000 UAH2.369,60000 EGP
5000 UAH5.924,00000 EGP
10000 UAH11.848,00000 EGP