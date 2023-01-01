5 Egyptian pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert EGP to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 egp
6,07 uah

1.00000 EGP = 1.21384 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:35
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 EGP1.21384 UAH
5 EGP6.06920 UAH
10 EGP12.13840 UAH
20 EGP24.27680 UAH
50 EGP60.69200 UAH
100 EGP121.38400 UAH
250 EGP303.46000 UAH
500 EGP606.92000 UAH
1000 EGP1213.84000 UAH
2000 EGP2427.68000 UAH
5000 EGP6069.20000 UAH
10000 EGP12138.40000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Egyptian Pound
1 UAH0.82383 EGP
5 UAH4.11916 EGP
10 UAH8.23832 EGP
20 UAH16.47664 EGP
50 UAH41.19160 EGP
100 UAH82.38320 EGP
250 UAH205.95800 EGP
500 UAH411.91600 EGP
1000 UAH823.83200 EGP
2000 UAH1647.66400 EGP
5000 UAH4119.16000 EGP
10000 UAH8238.32000 EGP