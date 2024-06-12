Egyptian pound to Ukrainian hryvnias Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Egyptian pound to Ukrainian hryvnias history summary. This is the Egyptian pound (EGP) to Ukrainian hryvnias (UAH) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of EGP and UAH historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Egyptian pound to Ukrainian hryvnias exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Ukrainian hryvnias is currently 0,844 today, reflecting a -0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.486% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Ukrainian hryvnias has fluctuated between a high of 0,848 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,838 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.471% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Ukrainian hryvnias
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.