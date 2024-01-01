Convert EGP to RSD at the real exchange rate

Egyptian pounds to Serbian dinars today

1,000 egp
2,281.43 rsd

E£1.000 EGP = РСД2.281 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.931.3750.7841.51383.5883.67332.375
1 EUR1.07611.4790.8431.62789.9323.95234.832
1 CAD0.7270.67610.571.160.8062.67223.551
1 GBP1.2761.1861.75411.93106.6534.68741.309

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Serbian Dinar
1 EGP2,28143 RSD
5 EGP11,40715 RSD
10 EGP22,81430 RSD
20 EGP45,62860 RSD
50 EGP114,07150 RSD
100 EGP228,14300 RSD
250 EGP570,35750 RSD
500 EGP1.140,71500 RSD
1000 EGP2.281,43000 RSD
2000 EGP4.562,86000 RSD
5000 EGP11.407,15000 RSD
10000 EGP22.814,30000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 RSD0,43832 EGP
5 RSD2,19161 EGP
10 RSD4,38321 EGP
20 RSD8,76642 EGP
50 RSD21,91605 EGP
100 RSD43,83210 EGP
250 RSD109,58025 EGP
500 RSD219,16050 EGP
1000 RSD438,32100 EGP
2000 RSD876,64200 EGP
5000 RSD2.191,60500 EGP
10000 RSD4.383,21000 EGP