Egyptian pound to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Egyptian pound to Serbian dinars is currently 2,281 today, reflecting a -0.464% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Egyptian pound has remained relatively stable, with a 0.833% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Egyptian pound to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 2,296 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 2,257 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.892% increase in value.