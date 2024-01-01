Algerian dinars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert DZD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
3,346.94 kzt

دج1.000 DZD = ₸3.347 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:44
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DZD3,34694 KZT
5 DZD16,73470 KZT
10 DZD33,46940 KZT
20 DZD66,93880 KZT
50 DZD167,34700 KZT
100 DZD334,69400 KZT
250 DZD836,73500 KZT
500 DZD1.673,47000 KZT
1000 DZD3.346,94000 KZT
2000 DZD6.693,88000 KZT
5000 DZD16.734,70000 KZT
10000 DZD33.469,40000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Algerian Dinar
1 KZT0,29878 DZD
5 KZT1,49390 DZD
10 KZT2,98780 DZD
20 KZT5,97560 DZD
50 KZT14,93900 DZD
100 KZT29,87800 DZD
250 KZT74,69500 DZD
500 KZT149,39000 DZD
1000 KZT298,78000 DZD
2000 KZT597,56000 DZD
5000 KZT1.493,90000 DZD
10000 KZT2.987,80000 DZD