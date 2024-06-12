Algerian dinar to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Algerian dinar to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 3,347 today, reflecting a 0.222% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Algerian dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.294% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Algerian dinar to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 3,360 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 3,321 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.375% increase in value.