amount-spellout.1000 Cape Verdean escudos to Moroccan dirhams

Convert CVE to MAD at the real exchange rate

1.000 cve
98,84 mad

1.00000 CVE = 0.09884 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:25
How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Moroccan Dirham
1 CVE0.09884 MAD
5 CVE0.49422 MAD
10 CVE0.98843 MAD
20 CVE1.97687 MAD
50 CVE4.94217 MAD
100 CVE9.88434 MAD
250 CVE24.71085 MAD
500 CVE49.42170 MAD
1000 CVE98.84340 MAD
2000 CVE197.68680 MAD
5000 CVE494.21700 MAD
10000 CVE988.43400 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MAD10.11700 CVE
5 MAD50.58500 CVE
10 MAD101.17000 CVE
20 MAD202.34000 CVE
50 MAD505.85000 CVE
100 MAD1011.70000 CVE
250 MAD2529.25000 CVE
500 MAD5058.50000 CVE
1000 MAD10117.00000 CVE
2000 MAD20234.00000 CVE
5000 MAD50585.00000 CVE
10000 MAD101170.00000 CVE